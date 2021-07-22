Legendary college football coach Bobby Bowden diagnosed with a terminal illness

(CNN) Legendary college football coach Bobby Bowden has been diagnosed with a terminal medical condition, he and his family announced on Wednesday.

"I've always tried to serve God's purpose for my life, on and off the field, and I am prepared for what is to come," Bowden said in a statement. "My wife Ann and our family have been life's greatest blessing. I am at peace."

The statement did not disclose any details of his medical condition.

Bowden, 91, retired from coaching in 2009 after 44 seasons, which included six years at West Virginia University and 34 years at Florida State University.

As the team's head coach, Bowden led the Seminoles to two National Championships in 1993 and 1999. He is the second-winningest coach in NCAA history with 357 wins, behind the late former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno.

