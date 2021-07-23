Naomi Osaka lights Olympic cauldron at Tokyo 2020 Opening Ceremony

Photos: The best photos from the Tokyo Olympics Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka lights the Olympic cauldron at the end of the opening ceremony on Friday, July 23. Hide Caption 1 of 37

An overhead view of Osaka lighting the cauldron. The cauldron was designed in the shape of a cherry blossom.

Fireworks go off after Osaka lit the Olympic cauldron.

Seiko Hashimoto, president of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee, makes a speech during the opening ceremony. At left is Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee.

Live performers pose as the triathlon pictogram during the opening ceremony. There are 50 sports taking place this year in the Tokyo Olympics, and all of their pictograms were acted out by the performers.

The Olympic flag is carried toward the Olympic cauldron during the opening ceremony.

Japanese jazz composer Hiromi Uehara plays the piano during the opening ceremony.

People carry the Olympic flag during the ceremony.

Japan's Emperor Naruhito delivers a speech and formally opens the Olympic Games on Friday.

During one portion of the opening ceremony, there were 1,800 drones flying over the stadium to form a globe in the night sky. As the glowing drones soared over the stadium, performers sang "Imagine" by John Lennon.