    Naomi Osaka lights Olympic cauldron at Tokyo 2020 Opening Ceremony

    By George Ramsay, CNN

    Updated 1541 GMT (2341 HKT) July 23, 2021

    Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka lights the Olympic cauldron at the end of the opening ceremony on Friday, July 23.
    Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka lights the Olympic cauldron at the end of the opening ceremony on Friday, July 23.
    An overhead view of Osaka lighting the cauldron. The cauldron was designed in the shape of a cherry blossom.
    An overhead view of Osaka lighting the cauldron. The cauldron was designed in the shape of a cherry blossom.
    Fireworks go off after Osaka lit the Olympic cauldron.
    Fireworks go off after Osaka lit the Olympic cauldron.
    Seiko Hashimoto, president of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee, makes a speech during the opening ceremony. At left is Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee.
    Seiko Hashimoto, president of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee, makes a speech during the opening ceremony. At left is Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee.
    Live performers pose as the triathlon pictogram during the opening ceremony. There are 50 sports taking place this year in the Tokyo Olympics, and all of their &lt;a href=&quot;https://olympics.com/en/news/tokyo-2020-unveils-games-pictograms&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;pictograms&lt;/a&gt; were acted out by the performers.
    Live performers pose as the triathlon pictogram during the opening ceremony. There are 50 sports taking place this year in the Tokyo Olympics, and all of their pictograms were acted out by the performers.
    The Olympic flag is carried toward the Olympic cauldron during the opening ceremony.
    The Olympic flag is carried toward the Olympic cauldron during the opening ceremony.
    Japanese jazz composer Hiromi Uehara plays the piano during the opening ceremony.
    Japanese jazz composer Hiromi Uehara plays the piano during the opening ceremony.
    People carry the Olympic flag during the ceremony.
    People carry the Olympic flag during the ceremony.
    Japan&#39;s Emperor Naruhito delivers a speech and formally opens the Olympic Games on Friday.
    Japan's Emperor Naruhito delivers a speech and formally opens the Olympic Games on Friday.
    During one portion of the opening ceremony, there were 1,800 drones flying over the stadium to form a globe in the night sky. As the glowing drones soared over the stadium, performers sang &quot;Imagine&quot; by John Lennon.
    During one portion of the opening ceremony, there were 1,800 drones flying over the stadium to form a globe in the night sky. As the glowing drones soared over the stadium, performers sang "Imagine" by John Lennon.
    Athletes from the United States march during the customary parade of nations.
    Athletes from the United States march during the customary parade of nations.
