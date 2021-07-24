London (CNN) A postcard of kangaroos lounging among gumtrees arrives in our letterbox in London, addressed to my 4-year-old daughter.

"My darling," it says. "How are you? Are you enjoying school? Do you have friends? Your brother is one year old now. I hope you can come and see me in Australia one day. I love you and think of you often -- from 'Nana in Australia.'"

"Nana in Australia" is the pixelated face on my laptop, the voice cutting out on my phone.

She lives on the other side of the world, in a place where Covid-19 doesn't exist, or at least not to the degree that it has ravaged the United Kingdom with a terrifying ferocity.

For much of 2020, Australia's success in controlling the virus was the envy of the world. By March of that year, as Italian hospitals drowned in cases and the UK dithered about restrictions, Australia decisively closed its borders -- and the tactic initially paid off.

A country of 25 million people, it has recorded just over 900 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began. Its total case numbers are around 32,000 -- a figure the UK is exceeding daily. And its economy has bounced back.

But more than a year on, Australians remain shut inside their gilded cage, relying on a series of short, sharp lockdowns to quell an outbreak of the highly-contagious Delta variant.

A postcard of the New South Wales town of Broken Hill, sent by the journalist's mother to London.

More than half the population -- including those in state capitals Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide -- are again living under lockdown measures following dozens of new cases.

While other Western countries surge ahead with their vaccination rollouts and begin to reopen, Australia's has been achingly slow. Just over 11% of Australians are fully vaccinated -- the lowest of the OECD's 38 countries.

"Fortress Australia" is now facing uncomfortable questions about just how far this island sanctuary is willing to go to protect itself from external threats -- including raising the drawbridge to its own citizens.

Australians have been willing to "put up with restrictions which elsewhere in the democratic world would have been entirely politically impossible," said Marc Stears, director of the Sydney Policy Lab at the University of Sydney.

That's because these restrictions speak to "quite a deep cultural sense that danger lurks overseas, and the best thing that Australia can do in these moments is cut itself off from the world," Stears added.

The challenge now is how to rejoin it.

A police vehicle is seen near Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia, July 18, 2021.

'Couldn't quite believe our luck'

As a kid growing up in Australia, I always believed my home was the "Lucky Country" -- a beautiful, peaceful nation with cool marsupials and the best Olympic swimmers.

It was only later I realized that "Lucky Country" was an ironic phrase, penned by author Donald Horne in the 1960s: "Australia is a lucky country run mainly by second rate people who share its luck."

Nonetheless "Lucky Country" has, over the decades, become a term of endearment for a prosperous nation which boasts some of the " world's most liveable cities.

Australia's good fortune held steady at the start of the pandemic, when the country closed its borders "just in time," said Stears. What's more, it "had that remarkable stroke of luck that there wasn't very much community transmission," he said.

For much of last year, life in Australia went on relatively unchanged: A friend in Cairns continued cheering on his local basketball team at packed games. A cousin on the Gold Coast talked of crowds at music concerts.

Aside from Melbourne, which underwent one of the strictest lockdowns in the world, "the rest of the country couldn't quite believe its luck," said Stears. "There was a real sense of: 'Oh gosh, we've dodged a bullet here.'"

The Delta outbreak in New South Wales started in Bondi, Sydney.

Closing the borders was a crucial part of the "Lucky Country's" zero-Covid strategy, but experts say the policy has also roused a fearful and isolationist instinct.

"There is a strong protectionist streak in the national psyche," said Tim Soutphommasane, professor of sociology and political theory at the University of Sydney and Australia's former race discrimination commissioner.

"In the past, this had its most potent expression in the form of the White Australia immigration policy," said Soutphommasane, referring to historical racial policies that barred non-European immigrants.

"Obviously that's no longer in place," he said. "But the sentiment remains there under the surface. There remains a strong reflex of closing down our borders to any perceived threat."

It brings to mind the anti-asylum seeker rhetoric that emerged under former Prime Minister John Howard in the 1990s and 2000s. His famous quote: "We will decide who comes to this country and the circumstances in which they come" has been a key issue in almost every federal election since.

And with another election due next year, current Prime Minister Scott Morrison won't be flinging open the doors anytime soon, said Latika Bourke, London-based journalist with Australian newspapers The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age.

"This is a country that puts cities of millions into lockdowns over one, or two, or three cases," she said. Morrison is "not going to want to risk a major outbreak, or general circulation of this virus in the country, even if everyone's had their vaccine, probably before the election."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison famously said the vaccine program was "not a race" -- words that have come to haunt him in 2021.

The public has so far been largely supportive of the decision to close the borders. According to one recent poll from public broadcaster the ABC , almost 80% of Australians questioned agreed the country's international borders should stay shut until the pandemic is under control globally.

They have seen how quickly the virus can spread, even in countries with advanced health systems. Health officials give daily press conferences updating local numbers, however small. Local clusters are invariably linked back to leaks from hotel quarantine where returning travelers must spent 14 days in isolation.

Cutting the number of returning travelers is seen as an easy way to relieve pressure on the system, as contact tracers gather information on exposure sites and state leaders impose local restrictions and lockdowns.

But the latest series of lockdowns are testing Australians' patience, with protests against the new restrictions on Saturday drawing thousands across the nation's major cities.

And frustration is growing over the country's woeful vaccine rollout. The government initially planned to fully vaccinate all adults by the end of October. On Thursday, an increasingly under pressure Morrison said he was "sorry" Australia hadn't been able to meet its targets.

Anti-lockdown protesters demonstrate in Sydney on July 24.

Locked in

On a dreary winter evening, Melbourne's fifth lockdown grinds on for Genevieve Neve, a 38-year-old actor, originally from San Diego, who moved to Australia as a teenager with her family.

"Australia was a penal colony, and it kind of feels like that now," she said. "We feel like prisoners in this country."

The lockdowns have been tough financially on Neve, her tattooist husband and their 2-year-old daughter; she says they have received little government assistance while unable to work.

Emotionally, too, the situation has taken a toll: Neve couldn't attend her aunt's funeral in the United States.

Over the past year she's watched the tables turn in her homeland. "This time last year I felt a lot better living in Australia than I did America, because it seemed quite chaotic over there," she said. But under the Biden administration's vaccine rollout, she feels there's "more of a sense of hope in the States."

Neve is "dying to get vaccinated," she said, but: "I'm too young."

Jabs are being offered to people over 40 and other eligible groups including health care and elder-care workers, those with disabilities, and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people over the age of 16.