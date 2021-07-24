Algerian Olympian withdraws from Games due to potential matchup with Israeli competitor

(CNN) Algerian judo athlete Fethi Nourine says he has chosen to withdraw from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics rather than face an Israeli competitor.

Nourine told Algeria's Echourouk TV that he "decided to withdraw out of conviction, because this is the very least we can offer the Palestinian cause."

"This is my duty," he said, adding that he wanted to "send a message to the whole world that Israel is an occupation, a lawless country, a country without a flag."

Algeria does not officially recognize Israel.

After announcing his withdrawal, the International Judo Federation (IJF) said on Saturday it was temporarily suspending Nourine and his coach, Amar Benikhlef.