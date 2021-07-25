US men's basketball team defeated by France for first Olympic loss since 2004

(CNN) France beat the US men's basketball team 83-76 at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, ending Team USA's 25-game Olympic winning streak that dates back to 2004.

Team USA had an eight-point lead with four minutes left in the game, but the French team mounted a 16-2 run, highlighted by leading scorer Evan Fournier's go-ahead 3-pointer with less than a minute left to seal the win. It was the opening game for both teams.

The loss is Team USA's first since the team lost to Argentina in the 2004 Summer Games in Athens.

US head coach Gregg Popovich said he was "disappointed" in the loss, but not necessarily surprised.

"When you lose a game, you're not surprised, you're disappointed. I don't understand the word surprise. That sort of disses the French team, so to speak, as if we were supposed to beat them by 30 or something," Popovich said.

Read More