(CNN) Singer-songwriter Pink has offered to pay fines handed out to the Norwegian women's beach handball team after they refused to wear bikini bottoms while competing.

Last week, the European Handball Federation (EHF) fined the team a total of €1,500 (around $1,765), asserting that the women competed in "improper clothing" by wearing shorts like their male counterparts during the 2021 European Beach Handball Championships.

On Sunday, Pink took to Twitter to lend her support to the team, saying the EHF should be fined "for sexism."

Vi er kjempestolte over disse jentene som under EM hevet stemmen og ga beskjed om at NOK ER NOK! Vi i NHF står bak dere og støtter dere. Sammen skal vi fortsette å kjempe for å endre regelverket for bekledning, slik at spillerne får spille i det tøyet de er komfortable med! pic.twitter.com/MmfiMtVz2Q — Norges Håndballforbund (@NORhandball) July 20, 2021

The Grammy Award-winner told her 31.6 million followers: "I'm very proud of the Norwegian female beach handball team for protesting sexist rules about their 'uniform'."

She continued: "The European handball federation SHOULD BE FINED FOR SEXISM. Good on ya, ladies. I'll be happy to pay your fines for you. Keep it up."

