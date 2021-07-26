Germany's gymnasts wear body-covering unitards, rejecting 'sexualization' of sport

Tokyo (CNN) The German women's gymnastics team has forgone bikini-cut unitards in favor of full-body versions at the Tokyo Olympics, in what the German Gymnastics Federation has branded a statement against "sexualization."

The suits, which the team wore in their qualifications at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, cover the legs to the ankle and are in contrast to the high-cut leotards worn by many other female gymnasts at the Olympics.

"It's about what feels comfortable," German gymnast Elisabeth Seitz said. "We wanted to show that every woman, everybody, should decide what to wear."

The team also wore the unitards during their podium training at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre on Thursday after debuting them in April at the European championships in Basel, Switzerland.

The outfits are a statement against "sexualization in gymnastics," the German Gymnastics Federation said in April, adding: "The aim is to present themselves aesthetically -- without feeling uncomfortable."

