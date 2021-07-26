What is ROC? Here's what to know about Russia and the Olympics

(CNN) If you've been watching the Olympics this year, you may notice an unfamiliar abbreviation, ROC.

It stands for the Russian Olympic Committee, and it's essentially a loophole that allows Russian athletes to compete in the Olympics while their country is banned from the Games because of its doping scandal.

There are some specific rules the ROC has to follow to make clear it is not representing the country of Russia.

But first, a reminder on how Russia got here in the first place:

Inside the Russian doping ban