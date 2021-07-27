Five people missing after explosion rocks German chemicals site

Berlin Five people were missing and several injured after an explosion rocked an industrial park in the western German city of Leverkusen on Tuesday, sending up plumes of smoke and prompting police to ask nearby residents to remain in their homes.

The explosion happened at 9.40 a.m. local time, causing a fire at a fuel depot at Chempark, an industrial park for chemicals companies including Bayer and Lanxess, Chempark operator Currenta said.

Several staff were hurt, with at least two seriously injured, and five people were missing, Currenta said, adding it was not yet clear what caused the explosion and the subsequent fire.

Sirens and emergency alerts on the German civil protection agency's mobile phone app warned citizens of "extreme danger."

A dark cloud of smoke rises above the Chempark site.

Police asked nearby residents to remain indoors and keep doors and windows closed. Currenta said they should also turn off air conditioning systems while it measured the air around the site for possible toxic gas.

