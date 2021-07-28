    Here's who won gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday

    By Wayne Sterling, CNN

    Updated 1606 GMT (0006 HKT) July 28, 2021

    Gold medallist USA&#39;s Kathleen Ledecky poses after the final of the women&#39;s 1500m freestyle swimming event during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo on July 28, 2021.
    Gold medallist USA's Kathleen Ledecky poses after the final of the women's 1500m freestyle swimming event during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo on July 28, 2021.

    (CNN)Twenty-three gold medals were won. Here's a breakdown of who's taking home the gold:

    Basketball 3 X 3
    • Women's: United States
      • Men's: Latvia
        Artistic Gymnastics
        Read More
        • Men's All-Around: Daiki Hashimoto, Japan
        Cycling Road
        • Women's Individual Time Trial: Annemiek van Vleuten, Netherlands
        • Men's Individual Time Trial: Primoz Roglic, Slovenia
        Diving
        • Men's Synchronised 3m Springboard: Wang Zongyuan/Xie Siyi, China
        Equestrian
        • Dressage Individual Grand Prix Freestyle: Germany
        Fencing
        • Men's Sabre Team: Republic of Korea
        Judo
        • Women's -70 kg: Chizuru Arai, Japan
        • Men's -90 kg: Lasha Bekauri, Georgia
        Rowing
        • Women's Double Sculls: Romania
        • Men's Double Sculls: France
        • Women's Four: Australia
        • Men's Four: Australia
        • Men's Quadruple Sculls: Netherlands
        • Women's Quadruple Sculls: China
        Rugby Sevens
        • Men's: Fiji
        • Swimming
        • Women's 200m Freestyle: Ariarne Titmus, Australia
        • Men's 200m Butterfly: Kristof Milak, Hungary
        • Women's 200m Individual Medley: Yui Ohashi, Japan
        • Women's 1500m Freestyle: Katie Ledecky, United States
        • Men's 4 X 200m Freestyle Relay: Great Britain
          Weightlifting
          • Men's 73kg: Shi Zhiyong, China