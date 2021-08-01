    Lamont Marcell Jacobs wins 100m gold at the Tokyo Olympics

    By George Ramsay, CNN

    Updated 1305 GMT (2105 HKT) August 1, 2021

    Jacobs celebrates gold at the Tokyo Olympics.
    The Olympic Stadium, Tokyo (CNN)Italy's Lamont Marcell Jacobs was crowned the world's fastest man as he won the 100m title at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

    Jacobs, who clocked a new European record of 9.80 seconds, finished ahead of the USA's Fred Kerley in second and Canada's Andre De Grasse in third.
    It capped a glorious few minutes for Italy at the Olympic Stadium with Jacobs' victory coming shortly after Gianmarco Tamberi's gold medal in the high jump.
      The two athletes embraced after Jacobs crossed the line.
