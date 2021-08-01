(CNN) American swimmers Caeleb Dressel and Robert Finke won gold again on Sunday, as part of an exemplary effort from Team USA at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Dressel, who finished his Olympics on Sunday with five gold medals in all, won the men's 50-meter freestyle gold medal with an Olympic record time of 21.07 seconds. He became just the third man to ever win the 50-meter freestyle and 100-meter freestyle at the same Olympics.

Florent Manaudou of France took the silver in the event with a time of 21:55, and Brazil's Bruno Fratus won bronze with a time of 21:57.

Caeleb Dressel and Zach Apple celebrate their victory in the men's 4x100m medley final on Sunday

Dressel then returned to swim the butterfly portion of the men's 4x100-meter medley relay for Team USA, along with Ryan Murphy swimming backstroke, Michael Andrew swimming breaststroke, and Zach Apple swimming freestyle in the anchor position.

The team won gold with a world record time of 3:26.78. Great Britain won the silver medal with a time of 3:27.51, and Italy took the bronze finishing in 3:29.17.

