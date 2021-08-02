Jade Carey: Gold medal winner says Simone Biles told her to go and 'kill floor'

(CNN) With the words of USA teammate Simone Biles resounding in her ears -- "Go out and kill floor" -- gymnast Jade Carney did just that at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday.

Carey finished eighth in Sunday's vault final -- she made a mistake on the first of her two vaults -- but the American was back to her best as she won the gold medal in the women's floor exercise with a score of 14.366 at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Italian Vanessa Ferrari claimed silver -- her first Olympic medal in her fourth Games -- while bronze went to Angelina Melnikova of the Russian Olympic Committee and Japan's Mai Murakami.

"Coming back from a day like yesterday, I'm really proud of myself for being able to put that behind me and finish with probably the best floor routine I've ever done in my life," Carey told reporters as she reflected on the difference in her vault and floor performances.

"Yesterday was very tough for me," added Carey. "I tripped, I guess, in my hurdle, or right before. I don't even know. It's kind of a blur now. It was really hard, but I'm glad I'm safe and healthy. Doing that second vault, it was a challenge, but I didn't want to give up. For tonight, I just had to let that go and give it my all."

Carey places her gold medal for the floor exercise over the neck of her dad and coach, Brian Carey.

