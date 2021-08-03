Some skateboarders don't want to see their sport in the Olympics. Here's why others say it's a positive step

(CNN) Skateboarding is an Olympic event this year for the first time in the history of the Games.

For any other sport, that would be a cause for celebration. But skateboarding isn't like any other sport.

For skateboarding to go from the counterculture to the most mainstream of sporting events is, to a certain subset of skaters, selling out.

"What people are against, what they're worried about is that they're going to lose a little bit of that freedom to explore," said Neftalie Williams, a postdoctoral scholar at the University of Southern California and a visiting fellow at the Yale Schwarzman Center who studies skate culture.

skateboarding -- and people who skate. For other skaters, however, Olympic skateboarding is an inevitable next step for a multibillion dollar industry with major professional competitions. More importantly, it has the potential to transform how the world seesskateboarding -- and people who skate.

Here's why some are welcoming the sport's inclusion.

It's expanding the platform for marginalized skaters

Some of the most vocal arguments against Olympic skateboarding have come from men and male-dominated spaces

It's a reality not lost on Adrian Koenigsberg. She's the founder of Quell Skateboarding , a media outlet dedicated to increasing the visibility of women, gender non-conforming people and other marginalized skateboarders.

Alana Smith of Team USA competes in the women's street skateboarding final on July 26.

Men, Koenigsberg says, have always had the platforms and the opportunities to express themselves through skateboarding. They've dominated the covers of magazines, been able to secure big-name sponsorships and had contests to compete in that women didn't.

While the landscape has started to change , it's hard to deny the opportunity that the Olympics affords women and LGBTQ skateboarders.

"For a very long time, our history as nontraditional skateboarders has been erased in media, so it is really exciting right now to see that playing out in the Olympics and having that public space," she said. "Because for so long, we have had to fight for those public spaces and any sort of visibility."

Margielyn Didal of Team Philippines competes in the women's street skateboarding final in Tokyo.

The Olympics are one of those rare occasions where women's sports seem to garner just as much attention, if not more, than men's sports. When Japan's Momiji Nishiya and Brazil's Rayssa Leal, both 13-year-old girls , took home gold and silver in last week's street competition, a global audience was cheering them on.

"That's a really awesome thing to see, especially for young people who are feeling those same feelings, where they don't quite fit into one gender or another," Rector said.

It's exposing more people to skateboarding

The Olympics also have the potential to introduce skateboarding to people who otherwise might not have engaged with the sport.

For staff members at the iconic KCDC Skateshop in Brooklyn, skateboarding is a vehicle for building self-confidence, learning to overcome challenges and expressing yourself creatively. That even a few more young people might reap those same benefits is reason to applaud its inclusion at the Olympics, said shop owner Amy Ellington.

Japan's Momiji Nishiya competes at the Olympic street skateboarding preliminaries on July 26.

"If that means that a kid in some small town is able to be exposed to that and get what we feel about skateboarding because they saw skateboarding in the Olympics, it's such a positive thing," she said.

Nathan Hutsenpiller, KCDC's shop manager, is under no illusions about the limitations of the Games. Contest skating is just a narrow slice of all that skateboarding encompasses. He feels that being judged on tricks and routines does something of a disservice to a sport as subjective as this one.

But he knows that were he a kid right now, he would love to see skateboarding in the Olympics.

"It's almost an honor," Hutsenpiller added. "Skateboarding's probably more popular than baseball in America right now."