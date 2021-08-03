Danish cyclist crashes into GB rider during team pursuit

(CNN) The Izu Velodrome witnessed a heated confrontation on Tuesday as Denmark and Great Britain track cyclists collided during the final lap of the men's team pursuit at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Frederik Madsen, front rider with the Danish team, collided with Team GB's Charlie Tanfield, who had replaced Ed Clancy for the race.

Three-time Olympic champion Clancy withdrew from the race earlier in the day, announcing his retirement from track cycling following a back injury.

Madsen was leading the Danish team and looking down at the black tape on the track, instead of up, and didn't realize Tanfield had dropped off the back of the British group.

Madsen was then pictured standing over Tanfield and heard swearing at him, despite being the one responsible for the crash, before storming off the track.

