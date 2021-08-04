(CNN) Australian Olympians returning from the Tokyo 2020 games have been criticized over "excessive alcohol consumption" and "loud and disruptive" behavior on their flight home.

Ian Chesterman, Australia's chef de mission, told reporters Wednesday that he had received a report from Japan Airlines about the "unacceptable" behavior of team members.

Athletes "failed to respond to requests for them do do whatever they needed to do on the flight," Chesterman said.

"And then there was also the issue of at least one person being sick in the toilet and leaving that inoperable for the remainder of the fight," he added.

CNN has reached out to Japan Airlines for comment.

