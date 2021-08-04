(CNN) US Olympic fencer and bronze medalist Race Imboden says he wore a black X symbol on his hand when he posed on the podium as a "demonstration."

Imboden and his teammates won the bronze medal match in the men's foil team event against Japan with a total score of 45 to 31, with Imboden defeating Kyosuke Matsuyama 10 to 7.

"The X is a symbol of solidarity. Some of the athletes communicated and decided upon this symbol to show solidarity for each other and support the oppressed," Imboden tweeted on Wednesday

"For me I personally wore the symbol as a demonstration against rule 50. In support of athletes of color, Ending Gun violence, and all the athletes who wish to use their voice on the platform they've earned," Imboden added.

The Rule 50 ban, which prevents athletes from protesting or demonstrating at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, was upheld by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) ahead of this summer's Games.

