(CNN) Germany's modern pentathlon coach Kim Raisner has been disqualified from Tokyo 2020 for hitting a horse, the Modern Pentathlon Federation (UIPM) said in a statement on Saturday.

The incident occurred as Raisner was trying to assist German modern pentathlete Annika Schleu on Friday, ahead of her show jumping round in the women's event.

Schleu was seen visibly struggling to control Saint Boy, the horse she had been assigned to jump with.

"The UIPM Executive Board has given a black card to the Germany team coach Kim Raisner, disqualifying her from the remainder of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games," the UIPM said.

"The EB reviewed video footage that showed Ms Raisner appearing to strike the horse Saint Boy, ridden by Annika Schleu (GER), with her fist during the Riding discipline of the Women's Modern Pentathlon competition."

