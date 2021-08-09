(CNN) Major League Baseball's Colorado Rockies is investigating after video captured what appeared to be a spectator hurling racial slurs during Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins, the team announced in a statement.

Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson, who is Black, was batting in the ninth inning at Denver's Coors Field, when television broadcasts picked up audio that sounded like a spectator yelling the n-word at Brinson.

"The Colorado Rockies are disgusted at the racial slur by a fan directed at the Marlins' Lewis Brinson during the ninth inning of today's game. Although the subject was not identified prior to the end of the game, the Rockies are still investigating this incident," the Rockies said in a statement after the game.

"The Rockies have zero tolerance for any form of racism or discrimination, and any fan using derogatory language of any kind will be ejected and banned from Coors Field."

A Marlins spokesman told The Associated Press that "neither Lewis, nor any other Marlins on the field or in the dugout, heard what was shouted."

