Ravens QB Lamar Jackson noncommittal about Covid-19 vaccine after contracting virus twice

(CNN) Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has now had Covid-19 twice, but when asked by reporters Monday whether the Ravens have spoken to him about getting vaccinated, he was noncommittal on vaccines.

"I just got off the Covid list, so I've got to talk to my team about this and try to see how they feel about it," he said. "I'm going to keep grinding as much as I can about it, and go from there."

He was asked again if he would get vaccinated.

"We'll see. Talking to the doctors. We'll see," he said. He later added he felt getting the vaccine was a personal decision.

"I'm just going to worry about that with my family, keep my feelings to my family and myself. I'm focused on getting better right now. I can't dwell on that right now on how everybody else feels -- just trying to get back into a great routine," he said.