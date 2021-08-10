Sydney, Australia (CNN) An Australian family is mourning the loss of a five-month-old girl who died after her mother tried to protect her from a swooping magpie.

Baby Mia was in her mother's arms when a magpie swooped at them in Brisbane's Glindemann Park on Sunday, causing her mother to trip and fall. Mia was rushed to hospital but later died from injuries sustained in the fall, according to the Queensland Ambulance Service.

"The parents and bystanders did a really fantastic job, they got us coming really quickly and allowed the little one to have the best possible chance," Tom Holland, a paramedic who attended the scene, said in a press conference.

"Even as paramedics this is an incredibly rare and tragic event to get called to," Holland said. "It was a very emotive scene, my thoughts are with the parents."

Relatives have launched a fund raising campaign to raise money to help cover Mia's funeral costs and to assist her parents, identified only by their first names Jacob and Simone.

