Australian Olympians forced to undergo 'double quarantine' of almost a month on return home

(CNN) Australian Olympic athletes returning from Tokyo to South Australia via Sydney will be forced to undergo a double quarantine of 28 days, a mandate that has been described as "cruel and uncaring" by the country's Olympic Committee.

The athletes are currently undergoing two weeks of quarantine in Sydney as part of the country's travel rules. But those making the onward journey to their home state of South Australia will have to comply by restrictions on inter-state travel and complete an extra two weeks of quarantine in the South Australian capital of Adelaide.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) condemned the four-week quarantine for some of the team's athletes.

"While other countries are celebrating the return of their athletes, we are subjecting ours to the most cruel and uncaring treatment. They are being punished for proudly representing their country with distinction at the Olympic Games," AOC Chief Executive Office Matt Carroll said in the statement.

Australia's Olympic team has 56 members returning to South Australia, with 16 of those currently quarantined in Sydney, according to the AOC. All of the country's athletes are fully vaccinated.

