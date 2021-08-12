Photos: These African athletes made history at Tokyo 2020 Eliud Kipchoge, Kenya: The 36-year-old marathoner is considered among the " The 36-year-old marathoner is considered among the " greatest of all time ," and Kipchoge showed it once again at the Tokyo Olympics, winning gold in the men's marathon. That's back-to-back wins for the Kenyan superstar, making him only the third man ever to defend his gold medal in this event. Hide Caption 1 of 11

Peres Jepchirchir, Kenya: Kipchoge's fellow Kenyan took gold in the women's marathon with a time of 2:27:20, just ahead of teammate and world record-holder Brigid Kosgei, who took the silver medal.

Peruth Chemutai, Uganda: On the track inside Tokyo's National Stadium, Chemutai entered the record books for Uganda in the women's 3,000-meter steeplechase by becoming the first woman to win gold for her country in any sport.

Joshua Cheptegei, Uganda: More history for Uganda came from world record-holder Cheptegei, who won gold in the men's 5,000m and silver in the men's 10,000m -- becoming the first Ugandan to win two Olympic medals at the same Games.

Feryal Abdelaziz, Egypt: In the women's +61kg karate kumite event, which made its debut at Tokyo 2020, Abdelaziz (left) became the first woman from Egypt to win a gold medal for her country.

Faith Kipyegon, Kenya: Kenya celebrated more record-breaking success on the track when Kipyegon defended her gold medal in the women's 1,500m, setting a new Olympic record in the process.

Uche Eke, Nigeria: The young athlete became the first gymnast to qualify and compete for Nigeria at the Olympics.