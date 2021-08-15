(CNN) The continuation of a legacy was how Nico Ali Walsh -- the grandson of Muhammad Ali - - described making his professional boxing debut in the sport on Saturday.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone that supported me! I brought my grandfather in the ring with me by wearing his shorts for the first and final time as a professional fighter. I'm more than proud to say: The Legacy Continues."

July 5 1975: Ali fights Hungarian-born British boxer Joe Bugner in their title fight at the Merdeka Stadium in Kuala Lumpur. Ali won the fight to keep his world heavyweight title.

He had nine children, including daughter Laila, who, like her father, became a world champion boxer.

"I've never been able to escape my grandfather, no matter what sport I played," Walsh, who is the son of Ali's daughter Rasheda, recently told The New York Times.

"I'm starting to embrace it. It's very hard to do, but you have to embrace the legacy, no matter what it is. Everybody becomes stronger when they embrace what they're destined to do."