    Muhammad Ali's grandson marks professional boxing debut with a victory

    By John Sinnott, CNN

    Updated 1810 GMT (0210 HKT) August 15, 2021

    Jordan Weeks (L) and Nico Ali Walsh (R) exchange punches during their fight at the Hard Rock Hotel &amp; Casino Tulsa on August 14, 2021 in Catoosa, Oklahoma.
    (CNN)The continuation of a legacy was how Nico Ali Walsh -- the grandson of Muhammad Ali -- described making his professional boxing debut in the sport on Saturday.

    Wearing a pair of his grandfather's white trunks, the 21-year-old Walsh won his his middleweight bout against Jordan Weeks with a first-round stoppage at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Catoosa, Oklahoma.
    &#39;The Fight of the Century&#39;: A divided US nation 50 years on
    "I'm blessed and honored to say that I continued history," Walsh wrote on Instagram.
      "Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone that supported me! I brought my grandfather in the ring with me by wearing his shorts for the first and final time as a professional fighter. I'm more than proud to say: The Legacy Continues."
        Dubbed "The Greatest," three-time heavyweight champion Ali died in June 2016 after a lengthy battle against Parkinson's disease.
        July 5 1975: Ali fights Hungarian-born British boxer Joe Bugner in their title fight at the Merdeka Stadium in Kuala Lumpur. Ali won the fight to keep his world heavyweight title.
        He had nine children, including daughter Laila, who, like her father, became a world champion boxer.
        "I've never been able to escape my grandfather, no matter what sport I played," Walsh, who is the son of Ali's daughter Rasheda, recently told The New York Times.
        "I'm starting to embrace it. It's very hard to do, but you have to embrace the legacy, no matter what it is. Everybody becomes stronger when they embrace what they're destined to do."
        September 5, 1960 -- As an 18-year old from Kentucky, Cassius Clay won a gold medal boxing in the light heavyweight division at the Rome Olympics.
        September 5, 1960 -- As an 18-year old from Kentucky, Cassius Clay won a gold medal boxing in the light heavyweight division at the Rome Olympics.
        February 18, 1964 -- Before they all reached worldwide fame, and a week before his shot at the world heavyweight title, Clay met The Beatles at Miami Beach&#39;s 5th Street Gym.
        February 18, 1964 -- Before they all reached worldwide fame, and a week before his shot at the world heavyweight title, Clay met The Beatles at Miami Beach's 5th Street Gym.
        February 25, 1964 -- Entering the fight as a 7-1 underdog against Sonny Liston, Clay won the world heavyweight title declaring: &quot;I am the greatest! I shook up the world. I&#39;m the prettiest thing that ever lived.&quot;
        February 25, 1964 -- Entering the fight as a 7-1 underdog against Sonny Liston, Clay won the world heavyweight title declaring: "I am the greatest! I shook up the world. I'm the prettiest thing that ever lived."
        March 6, 1964 -- In the wake of winning the world title, Clay announced his affiliation with The Nation of Islam, and after briefly becoming Cassius X, he changed his name to Muhammad Ali.
        March 6, 1964 -- In the wake of winning the world title, Clay announced his affiliation with The Nation of Islam, and after briefly becoming Cassius X, he changed his name to Muhammad Ali.
        May 25, 1965 -- In the much-anticipated rematch, Ali knocked out Liston with a chopping right hand in the first round.
        May 25, 1965 -- In the much-anticipated rematch, Ali knocked out Liston with a chopping right hand in the first round.
        November 14, 1966 -- During a knockout win over Cleveland Williams, often regarded as his best performance, Ali reveals the &quot;Ali shuffle&quot; -- labeling it the best dance move since &quot;The Twist.&quot;
        November 14, 1966 -- During a knockout win over Cleveland Williams, often regarded as his best performance, Ali reveals the "Ali shuffle" -- labeling it the best dance move since "The Twist."
