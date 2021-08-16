Tokyo Paralympics will have no spectators, as Covid-19 situation in Japan remains serious

(CNN) The Tokyo 2020 Paralympics will not have any spectators as the Covid-19 situation in Japan remains serious, according to organizers.

The announcement was made on Monday, following a remote meeting of four Paralympic and Japanese government groups responsible for the Games.

"In light of the current emergency declaration issued for Tokyo, Saitama and Chiba Prefectures, another declaration of the state of emergency being requested by Shizuoka prefecture and the current infection situation broadly, more stringent measures will be taken for competitions to be held in these prefectures, including having no spectators," the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the Government of Japan announced in a joint press statement

Members of the public have been urged to refrain from attending road events, but school programs will be allowed to continue with Covid-19 safety measures.

The news comes as Tokyo announced 2,962 new daily cases on Monday, after a record 5,773 on Friday.

