Defending champion Dominic Thiem to miss US Open and rest of 2021 season due to wrist injury

(CNN) Defending US Open champion Dominic Thiem announced that he will miss the 2021 edition of the tournament -- and the rest of the season -- due to an ongoing wrist injury.

The 27-year-old tennis star said he hasn't recovered from the injury he sustained at the Mallorca Open in June, which was the last tournament he played before withdrawing from Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics earlier this summer.

"I am really disappointed not to be able to defend the title in New York," he posted on his Twitter account . "This past six weeks, I've been following medical advice, wearing the wrist splint, doing exercise to stay in shape before starting to train back on court. My recovery was going really well, but then last week I hit a ball during training and started to feel some pain again. I went straight to see the doctors."

"After some tests, they said that my wrist needs some more time, so we've all agreed on being conservative and to give my wrist some time to recover. I'll wear the wrist splint for a couple more weeks before starting with exercises and then training with the racquet again," he added.

Thiem won the US Open in 2020, after defeating Alexander Zverev in a nail-biting five setter to earn his first grand slam.

World No. 6 Thiem, who won his first grand slam in 2020 when he beat 2020 Olympic champion Alexander Zverev at the US Open final, spent some time away from the game after his victory -- not touching his racquet until he was ready to return.

Read More