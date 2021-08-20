Greek government pushes back on Stefanos Tsitsipas' vaccine comments

(Reuters) A spokesman for the Greek government has pushed back on Stefanos Tsitsipas' comments in which he said he would only get vaccinated for Covid-19 if it became mandatory to compete in tennis.

"He does not have the knowledge and studies to assess the need for vaccinations," government spokesman Giannis Oikonomou was quoted as saying in Greek press reports.

"Stefanos Tsitsipas is a great athlete, his skills in sports and his contribution to sports in the country is unquestionable.

"What is at stake, however, is his ability to assess the need for vaccinations or whether the vaccine has been tested for a sufficient period of time. And ... he has neither the knowledge nor the studies nor the research work that would allow him to form an opinion about it."

The 23-year-old world No. 3 from Greece caused a stir at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati this week when he told reporters that he worried about the side effects of the vaccine.

