(CNN) Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane scored Liverpool's goals in the 2-0 Premier League win over Burnley, but it was the performance of teenager Harvey Elliott that really caught the eye on Saturday.

The 18-year-old midfielder was making his first Premier League start for Liverpool and he didn't look out of place alongside the likes of established stars like Jota, Mane, Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

"Everybody wants to talk to me about Harvey and I understand absolutely," Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told the club's website.

Liverpool signed Elliott from Fulham in 2019, who made his debut for the London club as a 15-year-old.

At the age of 16 years and 30 days, Elliott then became the youngest ever Premier League player in May 2019, before his move to Liverpool.

