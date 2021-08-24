US veteran reunited with Italian siblings he almost shot in World War II

(CNN) A US veteran has traveled to Italy to be reunited with three siblings who he almost shot dead during World War II.

On Monday Martin Adler, 97, returned to the European country and was able to hug the three Italian siblings that he nearly mistook for hiding German soldiers in the Apennine Mountains 77 years ago.

This week the group was reunited at Bologna airport, northern Italy -- fulfilling Adler's dream.

Adler, who lives in Miami, Florida, said he was delighted to see the siblings again, Matteo Incerti, author of a book on the story of the veteran who helped to organize the trip, told CNN.

In December, Adler's daughter, Rachelle Adler Donley, told the story of the wartime encounter on a Facebook page set up as part of efforts to raise funds for her father's trip to Italy.

