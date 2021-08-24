    'The best of humanity': Paralympic Games officially begin with vibrant Opening Ceremony

    By Ben Church, CNN

    Updated 1407 GMT (2207 HKT) August 24, 2021

    The Paralympic cauldron is lit by three Japanese athletes during the opening ceremony in Tokyo on Tuesday, August 24. The athletes who lit the cauldron were powerlifter Karin Morisaki, wheelchair tennis player Yui Kamiji and boccia player Shunsuke Uchida.
    The Paralympic cauldron is lit by three Japanese athletes during the opening ceremony in Tokyo on Tuesday, August 24. The athletes who lit the cauldron were powerlifter Karin Morisaki, wheelchair tennis player Yui Kamiji and boccia player Shunsuke Uchida.
    Morisaki, Kamiji and Uchida light the cauldron during the opening ceremony.
    Morisaki, Kamiji and Uchida light the cauldron during the opening ceremony.
    Entertainers perform during the opening ceremony.
    Entertainers perform during the opening ceremony.
    Russian athletes take part in the traditional parade during the opening ceremony. Russian athletes at these Paralympics are officially recognized as members of the Russian Paralympic Committee. That&#39;s because in 2019, the World Anti-Doping Agency banned Russia from all international sporting competitions, including the Olympics, for doping non-compliance. Russian athletes can&#39;t compete under their country&#39;s name, flag and national anthem until December 2022.
    Russian athletes take part in the traditional parade during the opening ceremony. Russian athletes at these Paralympics are officially recognized as members of the Russian Paralympic Committee. That's because in 2019, the World Anti-Doping Agency banned Russia from all international sporting competitions, including the Olympics, for doping non-compliance. Russian athletes can't compete under their country's name, flag and national anthem until December 2022.
    Artists perform during the opening ceremony.
    Artists perform during the opening ceremony.
    The Paralympic and Japanese flags are flown during the opening ceremony. Most of the stadium&#39;s seats were empty.
    The Paralympic and Japanese flags are flown during the opening ceremony. Most of the stadium's seats were empty.
    &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/24/sport/paralympics-afghanistan-tokyo-2020-preview-spt-intl/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The flag of Afghanistan is presented&lt;/a&gt; by volunteers at the ceremony. Afghanistan has been the focus of the world&#39;s attention this week after &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2021/08/16/middleeast/gallery/taliban-afghanistan/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the Taliban seized the capital,&lt;/a&gt; and Afghan athletes have pulled out of the Paralympics due to flights being canceled from the country. &quot;We would like to have them here. Unfortunately it is not possible, but they will be here in spirit,&quot; said Andrew Parsons, president of the International Paralympic Committee, on the eve of the ceremony.
    The flag of Afghanistan is presented by volunteers at the ceremony. Afghanistan has been the focus of the world's attention this week after the Taliban seized the capital, and Afghan athletes have pulled out of the Paralympics due to flights being canceled from the country. "We would like to have them here. Unfortunately it is not possible, but they will be here in spirit," said Andrew Parsons, president of the International Paralympic Committee, on the eve of the ceremony.
    People perform during the opening ceremony.
    People perform during the opening ceremony.
    Members of Spain's Paralympic team stop for a selfie during the opening ceremony.
    Members of Spain's Paralympic team stop for a selfie during the opening ceremony.
