2020 was Europe's hottest year on record 'by a considerable amount,' scientists say

By Amy Woodyatt, CNN

Updated 1612 GMT (0012 HKT) August 25, 2021

A member of the Coldstream Guards, on duty at Buckingham Palace in London, is given a drink of water during extreme heat in June 2020.
A member of the Coldstream Guards, on duty at Buckingham Palace in London, is given a drink of water during extreme heat in June 2020.

(CNN)Last year was Europe's hottest on record, according to a report published Wednesday by the American Meteorological Society, which also found 2020 to be among the three hottest years globally.

The UK Met Office, which contributed to the report, said record had been broken "by a considerable amount." Average temperatures in Europe last year were 1.9 degrees Celsius above the 1981-2010 average, a period used as a benchmark to measure changing temperatures.
The five warmest years in Europe have all been since 2014.
    The nightmare of Greece&#39;s Evia, an island devoured by flames
    The nightmare of Greece's Evia, an island devoured by flames
    The findings were laid out in the American Meteorological Society's 31st State of the Climate report, which said that 17 European countries reported record-high annual temperatures, including France, Spain, Switzerland, Belgium, Norway and Sweden.
      In the Arctic, the average air temperature in 2020 was highest on record, at 2.1 degrees above the 1981-2010 average. Antarctica also experienced extreme warmth, with Esperanza Station reaching 18.3 degrees on February 6, 2020, the highest temperature recorded on the continent, and well above its previous record of 17.2 degrees set in 2015.
      Read More
      Other parts of the world also experienced record-high temperatures, including Japan, Mexico, and the Seychelles.
      Parts of northwest Europe were relatively cooler in 2020, the report found, but the UK also reached its third-highest annual average temperature, after 2014 and 2006, according to the Met Office.
      While the Covid-19 pandemic slowed economic activity around the world and led to a 6-7% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions, the report found the global concentration of greenhouse gases rose to a new high in 2020.
      Firefighters battle a wildfire near Avila, Spain, on August 16.
      Photos: Europe battles wildfires amid scorching heat waves
      Firefighters battle a wildfire near Avila, Spain, on August 16.
      Hide Caption
      1 of 32
      A helicopter drops water as a wildfire burns in the village of Navalmoral, Spain, on August 16.
      Photos: Europe battles wildfires amid scorching heat waves
      A helicopter drops water as a wildfire burns in the village of Navalmoral, Spain, on August 16.
      Hide Caption
      2 of 32
      A man works to douse a fire in Montalto, Italy, on August 12.
      Photos: Europe battles wildfires amid scorching heat waves
      A man works to douse a fire in Montalto, Italy, on August 12.
      Hide Caption
      3 of 32
      Forest fires rage on the Greek island of Euboea on August 11.
      Photos: Europe battles wildfires amid scorching heat waves
      Forest fires rage on the Greek island of Euboea on August 11.
      Hide Caption
      4 of 32
      This aerial photo shows a wildfire-affected area in Mugla, Turkey, on August 11.
      Photos: Europe battles wildfires amid scorching heat waves
      This aerial photo shows a wildfire-affected area in Mugla, Turkey, on August 11.
      Hide Caption
      5 of 32
      Remains of an 18th-century Orthodox church are seen on August 10, after a fire on the Greek island of Evia.
      Photos: Europe battles wildfires amid scorching heat waves
      Remains of an 18th-century Orthodox church are seen on August 10, after a fire on the Greek island of Evia.
      Hide Caption
      6 of 32
      Local youths and volunteers gather in a field and wait to support firefighters during a wildfire on August 9, close to the village of Kamatriades on the Greek island of Evia.
      Photos: Europe battles wildfires amid scorching heat waves
      Local youths and volunteers gather in a field and wait to support firefighters during a wildfire on August 9, close to the village of Kamatriades on the Greek island of Evia.
      Hide Caption
      7 of 32
      People sleep in a car near the beach in Pefki village as wildfires rage on the island of Evia on August 8.
      Photos: Europe battles wildfires amid scorching heat waves
      People sleep in a car near the beach in Pefki village as wildfires rage on the island of Evia on August 8.
      Hide Caption
      8 of 32
      A resident reacts as a wildfire approaches her house in the Greek village of Gouves, on the island of Evia, on August 8.
      Photos: Europe battles wildfires amid scorching heat waves