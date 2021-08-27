Manchester United set to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo after reaching agreement with Juventus

(CNN) Cristiano Ronaldo is set to re-sign for Manchester United subject to personal terms, visa and a medical assessment, the club announced on Friday.

The Premier League giant said an agreement had been reached with Juventus for the 36-year-old, who scored 118 goals in 292 games during his first spell at Old Trafford.

"Everyone at the club looks forward to welcoming Cristiano back to Manchester," read a short statement from the club.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner enjoyed six successful years at Manchester United, winning three league titles and one Champions League, before joining Real Madrid in 2009 for a then world record fee.

He is now set to reunite with former teammate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who praised Ronaldo earlier on Friday prior to the agreement.

