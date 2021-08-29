Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley fight: What you need to know

(CNN) YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has found his way back into the ring, this time to fight former UFC welterweight champ Tyron Woodley.

Paul previously defeated fellow YouTube personality AnEsonGib, former NBA star Nate Robinson and former MMA fighter Ben Askren.

The pay-per-view event, which includes five fights, is scheduled to start Sunday, August 29 at 8 p.m. ET at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

The 8-round cruiserweight bout will be available on Showtime, with general tickets available for $59.99.

Before turning toward a boxing career, Paul had been widely known on social media as a brash and controversial YouTube star, where he has more than 20 million subscribers.