(CNN) Patrick Cantlay held his nerve to outlast Bryson DeChambeau to win the BMW Championship in Baltimore, Maryland on Sunday.

The American made a number of clutch putts in a nail-biting six-hole sudden-death playoff against DeChambeau to win his third event of the year.

Composed and considered throughout the tournament, a large smile broke across his face after he holed a 17-foot putt on the final green to settle the tie.

Cantlay's ability to stay calm amid a raucous atmosphere has earned him the nickname "Patty Ice."

"I got it all week. There was maybe one or two guys that followed me around maybe all four days, and just every hole, screaming it," Cantlay said when asked if he heard people shouting his nickname.

