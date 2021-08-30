(Reuters) Sunday's rainswept Belgian Grand Prix will go down in history as Formula One's shortest ever race, and also as a leading contender for most farcical.

Just calling it a race takes a mighty stretch of the imagination -- a delay of more than three hours with crowds enduring cold and rain to see a few processional laps behind the safety car in heavy spray and no overtaking.

Officially, the action lasted all of three minutes and 27 seconds with Red Bull's Max Verstappen the winner -- a result effectively decided in Saturday's qualifying.

Half points were then handed out for only the sixth time ever.

"If you want to get a reward for qualifying, you should get points for qualifying," said Aston Martin's four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel.

