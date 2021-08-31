Paris slams on the brakes and sets 30km/h speed limit to cut emissions

Paris (CNN) Authorities in the French capital of Paris are forcing drivers to slow down, setting a speed limit on almost all the city's roads, in a bid to reduce pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.

But will it work? There are questions over whether the rule -- which limits drivers to 30 kilometers per hour (19 miles per hour) -- will actually reduce emissions. Some critics say it will worsen the city's rush-hour traffic jams and could even increase pollution.

That will depend partly on whether drivers get so fed up with the speed limit that they choose to commute in other ways.

To further dissuade drivers from taking vehicles into the city, authorities are also getting rid of 60,000 of the Paris' 144,000 parking spaces on public roads to make them "more accessible to everyone," and will better utilize underground parking. Some sidewalks will be widened -- allowing more walking space, as well as trees and plants -- and new cycle lanes will be installed.

According to a poll by the Parisian City Hall, 59% of the city's residents were in favor of the new limit, which came into effect on Monday, but opposition was much higher in the wider Île-de-France region, at 61%.

