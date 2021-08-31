Spending on international transfer fees nearly tripled in 10 years, FIFA says

(CNN) Spending on international transfer fees over the last decade increased from $2.66 billion in 2012 to a peak of $7.35 billion in 2019, while players' agents received $3.5 billion in commissions, a study by world governing body FIFA said.

The study said average transfer fees for players moving to a club in a different country rose steadily between 2012 and 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic strained finances and led to a drop in 2020, when $5.63 billion was spent.

In all, $48.5 billion was spent on international transfers over the past decade with the top 30 spending clubs all based in Europe.

The most spent on a player was Paris Saint-Germain's 222 million euro ($262.45 million) deal to bring Neymar from Barcelona in 2017.

Brazilian players were the most on the move, topping the list with over 15,000 moving between clubs in different countries.

