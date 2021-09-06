Sao Paulo (CNN) Brazilian football hero Pele underwent surgery to remove a tumor from his right colon last Saturday, he announced on social media on Monday.

The news of the surgery follows Pele's denial of reports that he had fainted last week, when he said that he was in good health and receiving routine examinations.

The 80-year-old sports icon is recovering well in the ICU following the removal of the tumor, according to his doctors at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein in São Paulo.

