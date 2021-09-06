    Former footballer Jean-Pierre Adams dies following 39-year coma

    By Matias Grez and Piers Edwards, CNN

    Updated 1244 GMT (2044 HKT) September 6, 2021

    Jean-Pierre Adams is a former France international who has spent the last 36 years in a coma.
    Photos: Jean-Pierre and Bernadette Adams: The greatest untold love story
    Jean-Pierre Adams: a life in picturesJean-Pierre Adams is a former France international who has spent the last 36 years in a coma.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 23
    He went into the coma on March 17, 1982 after a routine operation went wrong.
    Photos: Jean-Pierre and Bernadette Adams: The greatest untold love story
    Happier TimesHe went into the coma on March 17, 1982 after a routine operation went wrong.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 23
    Hidden in the darkness, Jean-Pierre meets Pope Pius XII shortly after being taken to Europe by his grandmother from Senegal. The picture is from a scrapbook that Bernadette still holds.
    Photos: Jean-Pierre and Bernadette Adams: The greatest untold love story
    Papal BlessingHidden in the darkness, Jean-Pierre meets Pope Pius XII shortly after being taken to Europe by his grandmother from Senegal. The picture is from a scrapbook that Bernadette still holds.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 23
    Jean-Pierre and Bernadette celebrate the birth of son Laurent in 1969. Their eldest son, who now lives in Corsica, was 11 when his father&#39;s accident occurred.
    Photos: Jean-Pierre and Bernadette Adams: The greatest untold love story
    The Adams FamilyJean-Pierre and Bernadette celebrate the birth of son Laurent in 1969. Their eldest son, who now lives in Corsica, was 11 when his father's accident occurred.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 23
    Jean-Pierre and son Laurent in happier times. One of Bernadette&#39;s regrets is the absence of a father figure during her sons&#39; upbringing and her inability to watch their sporting progress. &quot;The accident certainly changed their lives. I didn&#39;t always follow Laurent&#39;s football, since I couldn&#39;t travel. He would go with the neighbors. The youngest did judo and from time to time, I went to watch him compete -- whenever I could -- but it wasn&#39;t often.&quot;
    Photos: Jean-Pierre and Bernadette Adams: The greatest untold love story
    Seventies StyleJean-Pierre and son Laurent in happier times. One of Bernadette's regrets is the absence of a father figure during her sons' upbringing and her inability to watch their sporting progress. "The accident certainly changed their lives. I didn't always follow Laurent's football, since I couldn't travel. He would go with the neighbors. The youngest did judo and from time to time, I went to watch him compete -- whenever I could -- but it wasn't often."
    Hide Caption
    5 of 23
    Bernadette has looked after her husband for the past 34 years. &quot;It&#39;s difficult because it&#39;s true that I am no longer young,&quot; she says. &quot;He&#39;ll die without being looked after. If I don&#39;t do it, who will?&quot;
    Photos: Jean-Pierre and Bernadette Adams: The greatest untold love story
    Guardian AngelBernadette has looked after her husband for the past 34 years. "It's difficult because it's true that I am no longer young," she says. "He'll die without being looked after. If I don't do it, who will?"
    Hide Caption
    6 of 23
    Jean-Pierre was born in Senegal but moved to France at the age of 10. Between meeting and marrying Bernadette, he had to undergo his military service -- which included dealing with the events of May 1968, when France was gripped by civil unrest.
    Photos: Jean-Pierre and Bernadette Adams: The greatest untold love story
    Defence and AttackJean-Pierre was born in Senegal but moved to France at the age of 10. Between meeting and marrying Bernadette, he had to undergo his military service -- which included dealing with the events of May 1968, when France was gripped by civil unrest.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 23
    Marius Trésor (left) and Adams (right) formed a defensive unit known as the &quot;Garde Noire&quot; or &quot;Black Guard.&quot; It was the first time France had ever had two black players in the center of defense.
    Photos: Jean-Pierre and Bernadette Adams: The greatest untold love story
    'Garde Noire'Marius Trésor (left) and Adams (right) formed a defensive unit known as the "Garde Noire" or "Black Guard." It was the first time France had ever had two black players in the center of defense.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 23
    Trésor (bottom left) and Adams (bottom right) were more than just a fancy moniker. &quot;Adams and Trésor have formed one of the best center-back pairings in all of Europe,&quot; said Germany&#39;s 1974 World Cup-winning captain Franz Beckenbauer.
    Photos: Jean-Pierre and Bernadette Adams: The greatest untold love story
    High PraiseTrésor (bottom left) and Adams (bottom right) were more than just a fancy moniker. "Adams and Trésor have formed one of the best center-back pairings in all of Europe," said Germany's 1974 World Cup-winning captain Franz Beckenbauer.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 23
    Adams (back row, second from right) played in a France side that was &quot;in construction,&quot; according to team-mate Henri Michel. The only major competition &quot;Les Bleus&quot; contested in the 1970s was the World Cup in 1978, though by then Adams&#39; France career was over. He made his debut in 1972 and finished in 1976.