Former footballer Jean-Pierre Adams dies following 39-year coma

Jean-Pierre Adams: a life in pictures – Jean-Pierre Adams is a former France international who has spent the last 36 years in a coma.

Happier Times – He went into the coma on March 17, 1982 after a routine operation went wrong.

Papal Blessing – Hidden in the darkness, Jean-Pierre meets Pope Pius XII shortly after being taken to Europe by his grandmother from Senegal. The picture is from a scrapbook that Bernadette still holds.

The Adams Family – Jean-Pierre and Bernadette celebrate the birth of son Laurent in 1969. Their eldest son, who now lives in Corsica, was 11 when his father's accident occurred.

Seventies Style – Jean-Pierre and son Laurent in happier times. One of Bernadette's regrets is the absence of a father figure during her sons' upbringing and her inability to watch their sporting progress. "The accident certainly changed their lives. I didn't always follow Laurent's football, since I couldn't travel. He would go with the neighbors. The youngest did judo and from time to time, I went to watch him compete -- whenever I could -- but it wasn't often."

Guardian Angel – Bernadette has looked after her husband for the past 34 years. "It's difficult because it's true that I am no longer young," she says. "He'll die without being looked after. If I don't do it, who will?"

Defence and Attack – Jean-Pierre was born in Senegal but moved to France at the age of 10. Between meeting and marrying Bernadette, he had to undergo his military service -- which included dealing with the events of May 1968, when France was gripped by civil unrest.

'Garde Noire' – Marius Trésor (left) and Adams (right) formed a defensive unit known as the "Garde Noire" or "Black Guard." It was the first time France had ever had two black players in the center of defense.