Former footballer Jean-Pierre Adams dies following 39-year coma

Jean-Pierre and Bernadette Adams: The greatest untold love story
Jean-Pierre Adams: a life in pictures – Jean-Pierre Adams is a former France international who has spent the last 36 years in a coma.
Jean-Pierre and Bernadette Adams: The greatest untold love story
Happier Times – He went into the coma on March 17, 1982 after a routine operation went wrong.
Jean-Pierre and Bernadette Adams: The greatest untold love story
Papal Blessing – Hidden in the darkness, Jean-Pierre meets Pope Pius XII shortly after being taken to Europe by his grandmother from Senegal. The picture is from a scrapbook that Bernadette still holds.
Jean-Pierre and Bernadette Adams: The greatest untold love story
The Adams Family – Jean-Pierre and Bernadette celebrate the birth of son Laurent in 1969. Their eldest son, who now lives in Corsica, was 11 when his father's accident occurred.
Jean-Pierre and Bernadette Adams: The greatest untold love story
Seventies Style – Jean-Pierre and son Laurent in happier times. One of Bernadette's regrets is the absence of a father figure during her sons' upbringing and her inability to watch their sporting progress. "The accident certainly changed their lives. I didn't always follow Laurent's football, since I couldn't travel. He would go with the neighbors. The youngest did judo and from time to time, I went to watch him compete -- whenever I could -- but it wasn't often."
Jean-Pierre and Bernadette Adams: The greatest untold love story
Guardian Angel – Bernadette has looked after her husband for the past 34 years. "It's difficult because it's true that I am no longer young," she says. "He'll die without being looked after. If I don't do it, who will?"
Jean-Pierre and Bernadette Adams: The greatest untold love story
Defence and Attack – Jean-Pierre was born in Senegal but moved to France at the age of 10. Between meeting and marrying Bernadette, he had to undergo his military service -- which included dealing with the events of May 1968, when France was gripped by civil unrest.
Jean-Pierre and Bernadette Adams: The greatest untold love story
'Garde Noire' – Marius Trésor (left) and Adams (right) formed a defensive unit known as the "Garde Noire" or "Black Guard." It was the first time France had ever had two black players in the center of defense.
Jean-Pierre and Bernadette Adams: The greatest untold love story
High Praise – Trésor (bottom left) and Adams (bottom right) were more than just a fancy moniker. "Adams and Trésor have formed one of the best center-back pairings in all of Europe," said Germany's 1974 World Cup-winning captain Franz Beckenbauer.