Security high in Paris as unprecedented trial of suspects in 2015 terror attacks begins

Paris A trial of unprecedented scale starts under high security on Wednesday to judge 20 men suspected of involvement in a jihadist rampage across Paris on November 13, 2015, the deadliest attack in peacetime France.

Some 130 people were killed and hundreds wounded when gunmen with suicide vests targeted six bars and restaurants, the Bataclan concert hall and a sports stadium, leaving deep scars on the nation's psyche.

"That night plunged us all into horror and ugliness," Jean-Pierre Albertini, whose 39-year-old son Stephane was killed in the Bataclan concert hall, told Reuters.

With police on high alert, streets will be cut off to cars and pedestrians around the Palais de Justice courthouse on an island in central Paris, with the surrounding banks of the Seine also off-limits.

Those authorized to attend the trial will have to go through multiple checkpoints before being allowed in a specially-built courtroom and other rooms where the hearings will be broadcast.

Read More