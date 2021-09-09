Cricket Australia: 'No alternative' but to cancel Afghanistan test match following Taliban stance on women's sport

(CNN) Cricket Australia (CA) has said there is "no alternative" but to cancel the proposed Test match against Afghanistan in November, following the Taliban's stance which aims to ban women from playing sport.

Australia's governing board for cricket is due to host Afghanistan for the one-off Test at the prestigious Bellerive Oval stadium in Hobart, Tasmania.

However, in a post from their verified Twitter account on Thursday, CA said that "if recent media reports that women's cricket will not be supported in Afghanistan are substantiated," it would have "no alternative but not to host Afghanistan for the proposed Test Match."

"Driving the growth of women's cricket globally is incredibly important to Cricket Australia. Our vision for cricket is that it is a sport for all and we support the game unequivocally for women at every level.

"We thank the Australian and Tasmanian Governments for their support on this important issue," it added.

