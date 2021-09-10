A version of this story appeared in the September 10 edition of CNN's Royal News, a weekly dispatch bringing you the inside track on the royal family, what they are up to in public and what's happening behind palace walls. Sign up here.

London (CNN) Prince Charles' staff will tell you he's at his desk every day, often late into the night, reading reports that come in from his many charities, and scribbling notes and suggestions in the margins before sending them back. He has, more than any other Prince of Wales, redefined what it means to be heir apparent.

That's why the claims this week of corruption at the very top of Charles' charitable network are bound to be of concern to Buckingham Palace.

The chief executive of The Prince's Foundation -- the umbrella group for Charles' charitable organizations -- temporarily stepped down amid claims that he helped secure an honorary title for a major donor.

According to an investigation by the Sunday Times, Michael Fawcett helped nominate Saudi businessman Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz for a coveted CBE. It was reportedly in exchange for substantial charitable contributions. CNN has reached out for comment from Mahfouz and Fawcett.

Charles himself is not under any scrutiny and a spokesman for the prince told CNN he has "no knowledge" of the alleged scandal. Nonetheless, the association is embarrassing.

