Lamar Jackson shows nerves of steel with gutsy, fourth-down call to beat Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

(CNN) "Lamar! Do you want to go for this?" Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh could be seen shouting from the sideline.

With just 1:05 left and leading Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs by just a point, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was left with a crucial fourth down in his team's half.

And rather than making the decision himself, Harbaugh decided to consult his MVP-winning quarterback for his opinion.

It proved to be the correct decision, as the 24-year-old Jackson darted his way between defenders, successfully getting the required distance to seal the 36-35 victory on Sunday night.

After the game, Harbaugh admitted there probably wasn't any doubt that his team was going to go for it in the clutch situation.

