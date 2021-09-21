(CNN) As a child growing up in Sweden, Karolina Jurzyk didn't pay much attention to her grandfather's tales of wartime Poland.

Now, however, thanks to a long-forgotten letter, Jurzyk, 35, has uncovered the truth about how her family rescued and hid two Jewish sisters from the Nazis.

Having moved to Stockholm as a baby, Jurzyk grew up hearing from her grandparents about her great-grandfather's bravery -- though details were scant.

"I was very close to my grandparents," she told CNN. "I spent every school holiday with them in Poland and World War II was very present because they both survived it."

Jadwiga (L) and Fela (R) wrote to Jurzyk's great-grandfather after the war to thank him for saving their lives.

Her grandfather, Stanislaw Jurzyk, told her that in 1942, aged 12, while playing on the family farm in Gostchorz -- a village about 68 miles east of Warsaw -- he stumbled across two women, both in their 20s.

Read More