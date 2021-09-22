Germans shocked by killing of cashier after Covid mask row

German politicians expressed shock on Tuesday over the killing of a 20-year old gas station worker after an argument about a face mask and said that coronavirus deniers who are willing to use violence will not be tolerated.

The killing on Saturday evening in the western town of Idar-Oberstein has hit the national headlines as it is one of the only such cases linked to Covid-19 restrictions.

Prosecutors have said that the petrol station cashier had asked a 49-year-old man who wanted to buy beer to comply with the rules and put on a mask.

The customer refused and left but returned later wearing a mask, which he pulled down when he approached the cashier, who again referred to the rules.

"Then the perpetrator pulled a revolver and shot the cashier in the head from the front. The victim fell to the floor and was immediately dead," prosecutor Kai Fuhrmann told reporters.

