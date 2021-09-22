(CNN) Humanity needs to "grow up" and deal with the issue of climate change, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday.

Johnson, a last-minute addition to the speakers' list that day , slammed the world's inadequate response to the climate crisis and urged humanity to "listen to the warnings of the scientists," pointing to the Covid-19 pandemic as "an example of gloomy scientists being proved right."

"We still cling with parts of our minds to the infantile belief that the world was made for our gratification and pleasure," he said. "And we combine this narcissism with an assumption of our own immortality."

"We believe that someone else will clear up the mess, because that is what someone else has always done," he added. "We trash our habitats, again and again, with the inductive reasoning that we've gotten away with it so far, and therefore, we'll get away with it again.

"My friends, the adolescence of humanity is coming to an end and must come to an end."