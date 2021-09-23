Canaries volcano blasts lava into the air as ash blankets area

La Palma, Spain The Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Canary Island of La Palma shot lava into the air in loud bursts on Thursday morning while toxic ash blanketed the surrounding area.

For a fifth day, lava flowing down the slopes of the volcano engulfed houses, schools and banana plantations, although more slowly than in previous days.

"Everything that started on Sunday as something out of the ordinary, something beautiful to watch, turned into a tragedy the next day," said Nancy, who owns a local jewelry business.

"I have many friends there, families who have lost everything. Our hearts are broken."

Streams of black lava have advanced slowly westward since Sunday, incinerating everything in their path, including houses, schools and the banana plantations that produce the island's biggest export.

Mount Cumbre Vieja continues to erupt in El Paso, spewing out columns of smoke, ash and lava.

