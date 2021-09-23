(CNN) It's not often that you'd find a country's leader on the soccer pitch. And it's even rarer as a professional, as Suriname's Vice President Ronnie Brunswijk finds himself at the advanced athletic age of 60.

Suriname is a South American country with a population of nearly 600,000, but Brunswijk has just taken time out from his vice-presidential duties to captain the club that he owns, Inter Moengotapoe, in a CONCACAF League match, a second-tier international club competition akin to UEFA's Europa League.

Inter eventually lost 6-0 against Honduran side CD Olimpia on Tuesday, according to the official CONCACAF match report.

Brunswijk has been Suriname's vice-president since July 2020.

Brunswijk "made history by becoming the oldest player, at 60 years of age, to play in an international club competition," according to ESPN.

But it's not just his exploits on the pitch that's raising eyebrows; it's what allegedly happened after the game that has led to CONCACAF launching a formal investigation.