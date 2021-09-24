'Power is in your spirit,' says challenger Usyk ahead of Joshua showdown

(Reuters) Ukrainian challenger Oleksandr Usyk on Thursday dismissed concerns that he did not possess the size and strength to take out world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, saying that the "power is in your spirit."

The Briton will put his IBF, WBA and WBO belts on the line on Saturday against the undefeated Usyk, a former cruiserweight who is 18-0 in his professional career.

"People talk a lot... we'll see on Saturday what happens... because the power is in your spirit, it's not about being big or small," said Usyk, who has fought only twice before as a heavyweight.

While new to the heavyweight division, Usyk tore through the cruiserweight class after turning pro eight years ago, becoming one of boxing's rare unified champions in 2018 by winning all four belts in the category.

"David Haye was three times smaller than Nikolai Valuev which shows that it doesn't matter," he said. The 34-year-old added that he expected a chess match in the initial rounds of the bout.

