German national election too close to call, polls suggest, as key candidates hold final rallies

Berlin (CNN) The race to succeed Angela Merkel as German chancellor remains wide open ahead of a national election on Sunday, according to the latest polls.

Poll predictions on Saturday point to the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) holding a small but narrowing lead over Merkel's party, the center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU).

Merkel has been a symbol of stability in Europe since she took on the role of chancellor in 2005. But after almost 16 years in the top job, she will step down once it becomes clear who her successor will be.

The SPD and CDU, the two largest parties in German politics, have been sharing power under Merkel's fourth term as chancellor.

CDU leader Armin Laschet, the party's candidate to be the next chancellor and premier of North Rhine-Westphalia, held a final campaign rally with Merkel in Aachen on Saturday.

